Shore Perspectives: Two Chincoteague Ladies Demonstrate How Organ Donors Make A Difference

July 24, 2023
By Kelley Gaskill
Every year, living organ donors make possible roughly 6,000 transplants to recipients in need. When Amy Schatzman made her plea on social media for a kidney donation, she had no idea her prayer would be answered or that a match would be found within her own community of Chincoteague. This week, Kelley visited with Amy and donor, Sarah Ross, as they shared part of their journey being long-time friends who fell out of touch and were surprisingly reunited by a kidney: