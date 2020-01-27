By Kelley Gaskill

One of the unique things about a locally-owned, hometown radio station is the relationships that are built with listeners. Whether by calling in birthdays, swap shop items, lost & found pets or by messaging and commenting through our Facebook pages, we develop relationships with each other. Ironically, most times we have never met in person. Occasionally, though, we do get the opportunity to meet in person and it’s like seeing an old friend.

This past week, we were blessed to meet Tony Savage while he was home on the Shore from Afghanistan. He visited with Kelley to share his perspectives:

.