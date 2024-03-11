Shore Perspectives: Tom Kellam talks about finding history beneath his feet

March 11, 2024
Tom Kellam

By Kelley Gaskill

The Eastern Shore of Virginia is rich in history. Often times, when we think about history, we think of books, landmarks, old documents or buildings. In actuality, history is all around us including just a few inches beneath the surface of the ground we walk on. This week, in the first of a two part series, Kelley visited with Tom Kellam as he shared his love of metal detecting and some of the interesting pieces of lost history he found.

Next week, Tom shares more local finds and stories, how anyone can get started as well as etiquette for metal detectorists:

