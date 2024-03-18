Shore Perspectives: Tom Kellam on how to get started metal detecting

March 18, 2024
Tom Kellam

The Eastern Shore of Virginia is rich in history. Often times, when we think about history, we think of books, landmarks, old documents or buildings. In actuality, history is all around us including just a few inches beneath the surface of the ground we walk on. This week, in the second of a two part series, Kelley visited with Tom Kellam as he shared the impact metal detecting has had for him, how anyone can get started as well as etiquette for metal detectorists.

If you’re interested in learning more about metal detecting, join the local Facebook group Saving History, One Dig at a Time_esva metal detecting:

