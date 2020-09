In today’s world, discrimination, social injustice, racism, poverty, equality and mental health are at the forefront of many dialogs. This week, as the first of a two-part series, Kelley visited with Gerald Boyd who, along with his wife Polly, co-founded Peacewerks and ESTACI in Exmore. He shared his perspective on these issues as they help people heal and, in the process, build a stronger community on Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

.