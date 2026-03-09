SHORE PERSPECTIVES The Table in Melfa

By Kelley Gaskill

In the heart of Melfa, a new ministry is rising from a simple yet sacred foundation: the shared table. Gathering together to eat is far more than a physical necessity; it is a powerful act of fellowship that bridges gaps and builds a true sense of belonging. When we sit down together, we do more than just satisfy hunger, we feed the soul through laughter, shared stories and the warmth of human connection.

This ministry believes that the table is where strangers become neighbors and neighbors become family. In a time where life can make us feel rushed and disconnected, these moments of intentional socialization allow us to slow down and truly see one another. By nourishing the body with a meal and the spirit with community, The Table creates a sanctuary of grace.

This week, Kelley visited with Rev. Victor Drummond III and Samantha Ridley as they shared the vision of the growing ministry of The Table, where there’s a seat for every story.