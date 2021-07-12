It has been said if you follow your dreams then you will have something worth sharing with others including hope and inspiration. We are never too young or too old to follow our dreams and do what needs to be done for them to come true. In this week’s segment, Kelley visited with Manazia Spady as she achieved her dream to open a bakery this past Saturday, Manazia’s Marvelous Desserts and More, in Exmore.SHOW LESS.
