Family is about creating strong relationships and providing a sense of meaning and belonging. Families should be a source of unconditional love and a resource for all of us to weather life’s changes and challenges. Family can include blood relations, close friends and neighbors as well as groups of people who work together closely. In this week’s replay, Kelley visited with Bryan Daffin, as he shared how the family at Tasley Volunteer Fire Company are promoting family togetherness and fun. Tickets are sold out with the drawings and raffle being held on WESR and the fire company’s Facebook page live August 28 from 6-10 pm.

Tasley Volunteer Fire Company thanks all the community and businesses for their support and the Fire Chief level sponsors: Evans Farms, Shore Transport Services, Eastern Shore Auto Body, Perdue Farms, Weichert Realtors Mason-Davis, Pep-Up.