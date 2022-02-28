Seeing a film as part of an audience is part of what makes the movie-going experience fun. With the combination of story, imagery, music and more, movies can make a lasting impression and be a temporary escape from the troubles of daily life as we are transported to another time and place. With life slowly coming back together after Covid disrupted our flow, community activities and opportunities are returning also. This week, Kelley visited with Kitty Croke of Onancock International Films/RCEC as she reflected on the power of movies as they finally resume the 2020 season at the Roseland Theater after it was interrupted abruptly in March: