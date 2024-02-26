Shore Perspectives: Sue Burdge, the Face behind FACES

By Kelley Gaskill

Just because an animal ends up in a shelter doesn’t mean there is anything wrong with them. They are just in need of a second chance. Friends of Animal Control Eastern Shore, or FACES, is a non-profit organization raising funds to increase the quality of life for the animals in the Eastern Shore Regional Animal Control Facility and to increase their chances of finding a forever home. This week, Kelley visited with Corporal Sue Burdge of the Accomack County Sheriff’s Department who heads up the facility and began the group FACES to further help the animals in need of homes to find them:

If you have lost or found an animal or would like to learn more, call 757-787-7091 or visit the ESRACF or Friends of Animal Control Eastern Shore Facebook pages.