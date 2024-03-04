Shore Perspectives: Stevon Sample

March 4, 2024
 |
Daily News Headlines
Stevon Sample

By Kelley Gaskill

We all have a unique purpose in life but how do we discover it? Identify the things you care about. Reflect on what matters most. Recognize your strengths and talents. One key to finding purpose is clearing away the obstacles that interfere with taking action. Actions we can take to find purpose include rediscovering old hobbies and experimenting with new things. In this look back at Shore Perspectives, Kelley visited with Stevon Sample as he reflected on discovering his purpose in life.

 

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

March 4, 2024, 9:58 am
Clear sky
E
Clear sky
56°F
9 mph
Apparent: 55°F
Pressure: 1025 mb
Humidity: 81%
Winds: 9 mph E
Windgusts: 45 mph
UV-Index: 1.5
Sunrise: 6:29 am
Sunset: 5:59 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

Alexa Coastal Country 300

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Buchanan Subaru

Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber