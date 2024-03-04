Shore Perspectives: Stevon Sample

March 4, 2024
By Kelley Gaskill
We all have a unique purpose in life but how do we discover it? Identify the things you care about. Reflect on what matters most. Recognize your strengths and talents. One key to finding purpose is clearing away the obstacles that interfere with taking action. Actions we can take to find purpose include rediscovering old hobbies and experimenting with new things. In this look back at Shore Perspectives, Kelley visited with Stevon Sample as he reflected on discovering his purpose in life.