SHORE PERSPECTIVES: Stephanie Scarborough Shares Her Daughter’s Journey Through Sickle Cell Disease

By Kelley Gaskill

Sickle cell disease is an inherited, lifelong, painful blood disorder in which red blood cells are shaped like crescents instead of discs, and clog up blood vessels. About 1 in 13 African American babies are born with the sickle cell trait. One in every 365 African American babies are born with sickle cell disease. A bone marrow transplant is currently the only cure for sickle cell disease.

According to the ‘sickle cell speaks’ advocacy website, “There are many misconceptions about sickle cell. Like it’s contagious. Like people with sickle cell are drug seekers. Like the only effect is pain. Because of these widespread beliefs, people with this genetic blood disorder may feel misunderstood, even isolated. Eliminating the stigmas surrounding sickle cell begins when we listen, learn, and share.”

This week, Kelley visited with Stephanie Scarborough as she shared the story of her daughter, Keandra Hickman, and their journey through sickle cell disease: