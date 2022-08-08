By Kelley Gaskill

Last Thursday, August 4th, a waterspout came ashore on Smith Island, becoming an EF1 tornado wreaking havoc and up-ending residents’ lives in its wake. As their community has begun the massive clean up efforts in preparation for the next step of rebuilding, Smith Island natives Smitty Dize and ANEC Electric Cooperative’s Norwood Evans shared their perspectives with Kelley as folks from all over the Eastern Shore have come together to help:

To send monetary donations, you can mail to: Smith Island United PO Box 40 Ewell, MD 21824 ~ Memo designation: Tornado Relief Smith Island or you can visit the GoFundMe page set up by Jay Fleming here.

