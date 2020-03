By Kelley Gaskill

In three weeks, COVID-19 has impacted all of our lives on the Eastern Shore of Virginia in one way or another as plans and visions for 2020 rapidly changed. This week, Kelley visited with Sherry Kinsey, an Accomack County school teacher who’s retiring after 38 years. The abrupt school closures meant she and all other teachers were suddenly separated from their students and her retirement year did not evolve as she had hoped.

.