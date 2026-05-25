SHORE PERSPECTIVES Shaping The Future: How The Eastern Shore Boys & Girls Club Empowered Tavion

By Kelley Gaskill

Organizations that nurture our youth build the foundation for a stronger, more resilient future. By providing critical mentorship, safe spaces and educational resources, these programs empower young people to discover their potential and develop essential leadership skills.

A prime example of this profound community impact is Tavion, a remarkable 13-year-old from the Eastern Shore Boys & Girls Club. At a recent annual awards banquet of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeast Virginia held in Norfolk, Tavion was named the 2026 Junior Youth of the Year. He secured the top honors over three outstanding finalists from across the region, proving how dedicated youth development programs successfully cultivate the next generation of local leaders.

Kelley visited with Tavion as he shared how the Eastern Shore Boys & Girls Club has positively enriched his life and impacted those around him.