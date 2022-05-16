This past Wednesday, May 11th, Eastern Shore Community College held its 51st annual commencement and graduated the Class of 2022. Much like the class from the past couple of years, these students have shown resilience in the face of unprecedented challenges in order to reach this milestone in their lives. Kelley visited with some of the students prior to graduation ceremony as they shared their challenges, plans for the future and wishes for their fellow classmates:
