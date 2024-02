By Kelley Gaskill

On January 29th in a basketball match up between Nandua and Arcadia High Schools, Nandua Senior Reghan Hintz reached an elusive milestone becoming only the fourth person in Nandua Athletics history to score 1,000 career points.

This week, Kelley visited with Reghan as she reflected on the accomplishment and the importance of perseverance and positive attitude in life.