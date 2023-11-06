SHORE PERSPECTIVES – Paying It Forward So More Children Can Make A Wish, Zachary Annon & ES Polar Bears

November 6, 2023
Zack Annon

By Kelley Gaskill

After his 8 year old son’s death in 2018 from neuroblastoma, Zachary Annon wanted to honor his memory and make it possible for other critically ill children to receive their wish. Originally beginning with a Polar Plunge in March 2019, the Eastern Shore Polar Bears was born. They have expanded their fundraisers supporting Make A Wish Greater Virginia throughout the years since.  This week, Kelley visited with Zachary who shared memories of his son, Tate, and information about the Oyster Roast fundraiser for Make A Wish Greater Virginia at the Barrier Islands Center November 18th.

For more information, visit Eastern Shore Polar Bears – This One’s For Tate on Facebook.

 

