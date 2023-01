By Kelley Gaskill

We can’t manage how long our dreams take to happen or even whether they’ll happen at all. We can only manage the time and energy that we devote to them. In this second in a two-part series, Kelley visited with Paul Nolz as he reflected on how the soccer camps have grown in 36 years, extending beyond the Eastern Shore into other countries, as he continues to strive to make a positive difference in the lives of the children he coaches.