SHORE PERSPECTIVES Pastor Chris Cartwright Invites Churches To Join Love INC Mission On The Shore

By Kelley Gaskill

Our community is fortunate to have a strong network of dedicated organizations and individuals —from our local community services boards to various non-profits and individual fundraising efforts— all working tirelessly to help those in need. It’s a mission that requires a variety of voices and a lot of heart.

But as we’ve seen, the needs are often as diverse as the people facing them. That’s why there is such a powerful opportunity for local churches to step in and offer a unique, relational layer of support.

There’s a new collaborative mission forming right here in our backyard. It’s a team effort that focuses on ‘redemptive compassion’ and life-changing transformation.

This week, Kelley visited with Pastor Chris Cartwright who shares how local congregations are partnering with Love INC ESVA to coordinate their unique resources and empower volunteers to show up for our neighbors in a whole new way: