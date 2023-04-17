By Kelley Gaskill

David Turner, an Accomack County Department of Public Safety fire medic and volunteer with Parksley Volunteer Fire Company, was diagnosed last year with ph+ b-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Since then, he has undergone an unsuccessful clinical trial and several rounds of intense chemotherapy at VCU in Richmond, VA. After a bone marrow transplant and hospital recovery, he must live within 20 minutes of VCU for many months throughout the remainder of his recovery. The members of Parksley Volunteer Fire Company are organizing a fundraiser for David.

The Benefit Ham & Clam Fritter Dinner and Auction will be held Saturday, April 29th at 5 p.m. For more information, to make a donation or to get tickets, visit Parksley Volunteer Fire Company’s Facebook page or see any member.