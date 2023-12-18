Shore Perspectives: Onley UMC Coat Closet warms 7,000 people

Winter is approaching and this past Saturday a crowd gathered at Onley United Methodist Church for their free coat closet. It is hard to think of anyone heading out during winter days without a proper coat, especially a child, but this is the reality for far too many people. This isn’t something that only happens in the city. Seniors, children and working people in our own communities may struggle to afford a coat to stay warm this season.

Begun 14 years ago, the Coat Closet community outreach mission is approaching its seven thousandth coat given away.

This week, Kelley visited with Jeanette Edwards as she shared how the coat closet is an opportunity to come together as a community and spread warmth, love, and goodwill. For more information or if you are in need of a coat, call the Onley United Methodist Church Office at 757-787-4155.