John Kunz, founder of the International Institute of Reminiscence and Life Review, once said, “Each time an individual tells part of his/her life story, those who listen are like a mirror, reflecting and affirming their lives.” We all live in the present, yet we still carry our past selves with us throughout our lives. We are part of a rich history that should be shared and preserved. This week, Kelley visited with Jo Gibb Penland as she reminisced about her life on the Eastern Shore in the 1930’s and 40’s:
Related Posts
Accomack County reports four test positives
April 23, 2021
May 19-25 Agriculture Week in Virginia
May 22, 2019
State Surplus Good News for Chesapeake Bay
June 29, 2022
Local Conditions
February 20, 2023, 1:12 pm
Cloudy
57°F
57°F
9 mph
real feel: 57°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 59%
wind speed: 9 mph WSW
wind gusts: 13 mph
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:47 am
sunset: 5:47 pm
3 hours ago
Tune in tonight at 6:00 PM on 103.3 FM WESR for live coverage of the Region 1 Playoffs. The Northampton Yellow Jackets will host the Charles City Cougars from Eastville and Kenny Walker & Will Russell will be calling the game live. Special thanks to our sponsors for making this possible Bayside Rehab, Morgan's Climate Masters, Royal Farms, Mapp, Mapp & Klein, Your Eastern Shore Family & Northampton Family YMCA, Children's Harbor, Eastern Shore Custom Carts and Ralph W. Dodd & Associates Realty. Listen tonight at 6 on 103.3 FM WESR for live high school basketball with Northampton & Charles City. Nandua will be in action tomorrow night! Stay tuned for details. ... See MoreSee Less