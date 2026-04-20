Shore Perspectives: Onancock native reminisces on eight decades of Shore living

April 20, 2026
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Daily News Headlines
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By Kelley Gaskill

John Kunz, founder of the International Institute of Reminiscence and Life Review, once said, “Each time an individual tells part of his/her life story, those who listen are like a mirror, reflecting and affirming their lives.” We all live in the present, yet we still carry our past selves with us throughout our lives. We are part of a rich history that should be shared and preserved.

This week, Kelley visited with Jo Gibb Penland as she reminisced about her life on the Eastern Shore in the 1930’s and 40’s:

Preston Ford in Keller

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