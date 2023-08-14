Shore Perspectives: Old Building Gets New Lease on Life

August 14, 2023
Patrick Daub and Helber Oliveira

By Kelley Gaskill

Have you ever driven around the Shore and seen an abandoned house or building that once was vibrant and alive? Perhaps a place where you have memories from your youth or somewhere you can just imagine the hustle and bustle of activity in its heyday. Often times, when we see those buildings, we wish someone would come along and revive them. For the old store in Mappsburg, that’s just what is happening as the new owners slowly and painstakingly restore the building.

This week, Kelley visited with Patrick Daub and Helber Oliveira as they shared their perspective as they breathe new life into this repository of Eastern Shore memories from a by-gone era:

 

