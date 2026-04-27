SHORE PERSPECTIVES Northern Accomack Community Cats Connects Communities to Compassion

April 27, 2026
 |
Daily News Headlines
Margie Spangler

By Kelley Gaskill

Northern Accomack Community Cats is a grassroots group formed to help address the health and welfare of community cats and the needs of their caregivers. Kelley visited with Margie Spangler as she shared more about the organization and how they work to support the community through low-cost TNR services, connection with local resources, public outreach and advocacy.

TNR (Trap-Neuter-Return) is a method and philosophy for managing community (or feral) cat populations. It is the single most effective, humane method for helping free-roaming cats and the humans who live around them.

Preston Ford in Keller

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