By Kelley Gaskill

In high school, students are gaining life skills and practical skills that help them succeed in the workplace and at home. A high school diploma represents the hard work you put into your learning experiences. It’s important to not underestimate the power of your education. This week, Kelley went to Northampton and Arcadia High Schools and visited with some of the students just prior to graduation ceremonies as they shared their plans for the future and wishes for their fellow classmates.