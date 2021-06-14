Eastville has been the Seat of Northampton County since 1680. Northampton Court Green buildings showcase architectural styles from the last three centuries and provide informative exhibits for students, academicians, and other visitors about activities that took place on the historic court green. With the restoration of the 1907 Jail, the Northampton County Historic Court Green is certain to be one of the most intact and restored court greens in the country. In order to receive The Cabell Foundation challenge grant, NHPS must raise $50,000 in cash and pledges.

The Northampton Historic Preservation Society is fundraising to restore the 1907 Jail for use as a museum about all the jails that once stood on the Northampton Historic Court Green and provide a genealogy research information center. This will add a fifth stop to the “self” tour to the NHPS Exhibit in the 1899 Courthouse, the 1731 Courthouse, the ca. 1800 Clerk’s Office, and the ca. 1814 Debtors Prison.

This week, Kelley visited the Court Green and spoke to Past President Joyce Kappeler, President Mike Ash and Board Member Dr. David Scott as the society held one of many fundraisers to bring their vision of preserving the historic 1907 jail to fruition.

