SHORE PERSPECTIVES: Neighbor Walks Silver Beach Daily with Old Glory, Spreading Patriotism and Pride

By Kelley Gaskill

Every morning in Silver Beach, a man steps out with purpose, carrying the American flag high as he walks through his neighborhood. His daily ritual has become a quiet symbol of pride and unity, drawing waves, smiles, conversations and heartfelt thanks from neighbors and visitors alike.

For Kevin, it’s more than a walk—it’s a tribute to the values he holds dear: freedom, service and community. As he takes his daily walks for exercise, Old Glory flutters beside him, reminding passersby of the strength found in everyday acts of patriotism.

This week, Kelley met Kevin for one of his walks as he shared his perspective on how a simple gesture brings people together, one step—and one flag—at a time: