SHORE PERSPECTIVES: Nathan Eulo Shares How Farming Is Not Just a Job, It’s a Way Of Life

April 6, 2026
 |
Daily News Headlines
Nathan Eulo

By Kelley Gaskill

The food on our tables doesn’t just come from the grocery store, it ultimately comes from farmers.

Farming can be fulfilling and rewarding, providing a sense of purpose and accomplishment. But farming is not for the faint of heart as it inherently comes with its own unique set of challenges. From sunrise to sunset and beyond, farmers work hard while overcoming unpredictable factors like pest invasions, weather fluctuations, equipment repairs and more on a daily basis.

This week, Kelley visited with Nathan Eulo of Eulo Farms as he shared how being a farmer is more than a profession, it is a way of life that requires dedication, hard work, unwavering commitment and a lot of prayers.

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April 6, 2026, 6:38 am
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