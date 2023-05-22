By Kelley Gaskill

Art students from Nandua Middle School are part of a painting showcase called “Use your Voice.” The young artists chose topics they felt strongly about such as environmentalism, bullying, mental health, community pride and more to compose paintings that bring awareness to the issues. This week, Kelley visited with some of the artist as they shared their perspectives on the issues and their art.

You can view the paintings on display at the Book Bin in Onley today through May 28th: