MORNING GOLD: As we begin a new week, a common wish we share crossed my mind.... "Have a good day." But what is a good day?I was reading an article by Jay Forte and he wrote, in part, "Most of our todays look a lot like our yesterdays. Every morning, we launch right into habit mode and are surprised that the days seem to blend one into another. Nothing remarkable. Nothing amazing.I believe that’s because we haven’t decided how our day will go. That’s right. You have a say in how your day unfolds. Sure, you can’t control every event throughout the day, but with a little intention, you can direct your responses and energy to make the things you want to see or experience actually happen.It all starts with defining what a good day is for you. Most of us never reflect on this. In fact, too many of us let the world tell us what a good day means. Remember, you decide; what defines a good day for YOU and how can you make more intentional decisions to have a good day?Here are two examples to think about.Let’s say you define a good day as one where your family gets along. Already having this mindset helps you tune in to your family differently. You can share this request with others, manage your own emotions and influence how your family interacts. Without the intention, things are the way they always are."So, from my heart to yours, I wish you a good day!The song that backed up the thoughts is by Michael Franti and Spearhead called It's A Good Day For A Good DayWhy does everybody in the world seem so divided?Why's everybody gotta hate each other, who decided?If I took all the world's pride, and all the world's moneyAnd wrapped it in a blanket and put it in a buggyCould you see that maybe that baby was just the same as you are?You know it's never been easyEvery day for every body ain't breezyAnd I hope you realize when you look into another person's eyesYou know today would be a very good day just to have a good dayYou know today would be a very good day just to have a good dayWith a little more love and a little more laughterA little more good vibes, less disasterYou know today would be a very good day just to have a good dayAll day longAll day longGood days please come more oftenEverybody's in the streets out coughin'Smog in the air gonna send you to your coffinPlastic everywhere down there with the dolphinsEverybody was born to a MommaSo everybody is connected like karmaSo disconnect yourself from the dramaEverybody's trynna heal like traumaYou know it's never been easyEvery day for every body ain't breezyAnd I hope you realize when you look into another person's eyesYou know today would be a very good day just to have a good dayYou know today would be a very good day just to have a good dayWith a little more love and a little more laughterA little more good vibes, less disasterYou know today would be a very good day just to have a good dayAnd I say, hey, heyPut all of my troubles to the sideAnd I say, hey, heyThank God that we're aliveAnd I say, hey, heyPut all of my troubles to the sideAnd I say, hey, heyThank God that we're aliveYou know today would be a very good day just to have a good dayYou know today would be a very good day just to have a good dayWith a little more love and a little more laughterA little more good vibes, less disasterYou know today would be a very good day just to have a good dayAll dayHey, heyAll all, all all, all day longHey, hey (oh my God)All all, all all, all day longHey, hey (all day)All all, all all, all day longHey, heyToday would be a very good day for a good dayFor a good day (for the good day) for a good dayYou know that, for a good dayYeah, we need one (for the good day)For a good dayYou got thisFor a good dayIf you'd like to read the article in full, you can find it here: