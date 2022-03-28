Last week, Citizens For A Better Eastern Shore partnered with Northampton Branch of NAACP to bring a virtual celebration of Women’s History Month with an online forum titled Eastern Shore Trailblazers. A trail blazer is defined as somebody who’s willing to take risks and go in a path that isn’t already there. One of the four women honored as featured guests was WESR’s own Nancy Russell who has been a guiding influence at the radio station for 50 years this June.

This week, she visited with Kelley and shared some radio station history, insight and positive impact she has seen firsthand in her half century serving our community: