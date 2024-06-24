SHORE PERSPECTIVES: Love Thy Neighbor Is More Than Words, It’s Shown In Actions

By Kelley Gaskill

Loving our neighbors means loving those we are in community with and those you aren’t. Those who live in your neighborhood and those who don’t. Those who work with you, go to school with you or even work you at your local grocery store. Loving thy neighbor does not stop with those right around your residence.

There is an old proverb we’ve all heard, “A friend in need is a friend indeed.” It means that a friend is someone who helps when you need it.

At age 38, Joann was diagnosed with MS. Her 20-year journey with Multiple Sclerosis has now left her bed-bound and she missed by mere dollars the qualifying income threshold for insurance to cover her daily in-home healthcare needs. Her best friend, Linda, has decided to raise funds to help while the insurance situation gets rectified.

This past week, Kelley visited with friends and former neighbors, Linda Barlow and Joann Hesse, as they shared how this proverb isn’t just words but, more importantly, it is actions.