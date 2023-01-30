In May of 1962, President John F Kennedy said, “Every person can make a difference, and every person should try.” By that year, a young man on the Shore had begun journey as a firefighter with Wachapreague Volunteer Fire Department. In the 60 years since, he has been an dedicated firefighter, held many offices within the department, was a first aid instructor until the first EMT program was incorporated on the Shore and more among his lengthy list of volunteer contributions.

This week Kelley visited with the oldest and longest-standing active member in Wachapreague Volunteer Fire Department, Kerry Wallace, as he shared history and memories that span decades while he continues to volunteer selflessly in dedicated service to his beloved community and beyond:

.