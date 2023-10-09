Shore Perspectives: Local Teacher Hopes to Help Others Through Her Experience with Breast Cancer

October 9, 2023
 |
Daily News Headlines
Becky Johnson

By Kelley Gaskill

Just as we consult a map when taking a road trip or get input from those more experienced as we embark on a new venture, resources and insight are helpful for whatever kind journey we are undertaking.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. In this look back at Shore Perspectives, Kelley visited with Rebecca Johnson as she shared parts of her journey through breast cancer and the book she has written about the ups and downs, blessings, challenges and fears she and her family faced as she hopes to help others going through a similar journey from a cancer diagnosis.

You can purchase Rebecca’s book, She Became Mighty In Battle – The Face of Breast Cancer, locally at The Book Bin:

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

October 9, 2023, 7:15 am
Intermittent clouds
N
Intermittent clouds
43°F
0 mph
real feel: 43°F
current pressure: 1012 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 0 mph N
Windgusts: 22 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 7:05 am
sunset: 6:34 pm
© 2023 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS