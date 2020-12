By Kelley Gaskill

A favorite pastime is riding around looking at Christmas lights. Regardless your age, the colorful lights can awaken your inner child as you enjoy the various displays. But what goes into creating a synchronized Christmas music and light show? This will Kelley visited with Joshua Voss as he shared his perspective creating a very memorable display on Gladding Road in Mears that has been delighting folks in our community this season:

