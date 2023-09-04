SHORE PERSPECTIVES: Local historian, M.K. Miles, on the forming of the Saxis Museum and more

September 4, 2023
 |
M.K. Miles
By Kelley Gaskill Every corner of the Eastern Shore of Virginia is ripe with history. It is the very fabric that connects us locally and beyond. History is full of stories. Some are inspiring and uplifting, others are not so pleasant, but all the stories illustrate how we came to be right here and now. By delving into the vivid realm of history, there is a lot we can learn about our land as well as our families. This week, Kelley visited with historian and creator of the Miles Files, M.K. Miles, as he shared some of the history of the Saxis Museum and the people it connects. This coming Saturday, September 9, is Saxis Days.
 

