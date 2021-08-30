A haircut may not seem like much to some, but they give kids a boost of confidence on their first day of school. This past Sunday, approximately 17 local professional hairdressers & barbers from up and down the Eastern Shore donated their time and talent to “Comb Together”, offering a diverse platform for FREE back to school haircuts outdoors at the Historic Onancock School for Accomack & Northampton county children ages 5-18:
