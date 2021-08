ESVA Chamber of Commerce Lunch and LearnWho: Robert Melvin, Director of Government Affairs, Virginia Restaurant, Lodging and Travel AssociationWhen: Thursday, September 2 at 12:00noonWhere: ESVA Chamber of CommerceOur next Lunch & Learn features Robert Melvin, Director of Government Affairs with the Virginia Restaurant Lodging and Travel Association.Robert will be discussing Government Affairs and Advocacy on behalf of the association. Businesses in the hospitality industry are strongly encouraged to attend!We have room for 15 to attend in-person and lunch will be provided for in-person attendees! You can also attend virtually.To RSVP please contact the ESVA Chamber of Commerce at executivedirector@esvachamber.org or call 757-787-2460!