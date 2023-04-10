By Kelley Gaskill

To grow older is truly a gift. It is a gift of time. It is a gift of having a new perspective on what truly matters in life. As we age, we move toward a greater sense of acceptance of self and of others, have life experiences that help us make smarter decisions, exhibit more wisdom and empathy. Perhaps getting older is a gift because it gives way to hindsight. This week, Kelley visited wIth Martha Joyal, who turns 100 on Tuesday, as she shared some of her personal hindsight and perspective from the last century.