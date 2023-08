By Jesse Mariner

Have you ever looked at an unfavorable life situation and thought that you are going through it because you “don’t have a choice”? All of us always have choices, and we are making all the time. At the end of the day, where we are is a result of our choices.

This week, Kelley visited with Jesse Mariner as he reflected on how his life choices led him on quite a journey, eventually leading him to bring color into the lives of others as a tattoo artist.