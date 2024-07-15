SHORE PERSPECTIVES: Jeri Winn Combines Affection for Animals with Concern for Their Welfare at ESRACF

By Kelley Gaskill

To everything there is a season. Currently at the Eastern Shore Regional Animal Control Facility, cat and kitten season has them at full capacity and they are in dire need of our community to help by adopting a furry family member.

This week Kelley visited with Jeri Winn, the new manager who works under Corporal Sue Burdge at the facility, sharing thoughts and encouragement as they work diligently to find homes for the animals in their care who have so much love to give. Please stop by Eastern Shore Regional Animal Control Facility on Beacon Road in Melfa between 1pm-4pm to meet the cats and kittens looking for their forever home.

If you are more of a dog person and would like to meet one of the dogs to adopt, please call 757-787-7091 or message them through Facebook to make an appointment first. Visit their Facebook page to see many of the cats, kittens and dogs looking for their forever homes.