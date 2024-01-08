SHORE PERSPECTIVES: It’s Not About Winning or Losing. TOPS Is A Lifestyle For A Lifetime

By Kelley Gaskill

Losing weight, eating healthier and exercising more are some of the most popular New Year’s resolutions. When it comes to physical fitness goals, they take time to develop, and you have to start small and work up. Having an understanding, non-judgmental support system is important, also.

This week, Kelley visited with Connie Taylor and Pat McArdle, members of a local TOPS group, who share experience and encouragement from the 76-years-strong non-profit Take Off Pounds Sensibly.

TOPS’ mission statement is “To help and support our members as they Take Off and Keep Off Pounds Sensibly,” our nonprofit organization exists to provide you the unwavering support that you need. We’re a peer-to-peer group, no gimmicks; no fad diets. It all comes down to accountability, lasting friendships, and leaning on the people who are in similar shoes.”

Open to anyone from teens to seniors, men and women, one TOPS group meets Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m. at Market Street United Methodist Church and the other group meets Thursdays from 5-6 p.m. at Zion Baptist Church. Your first visit is free.