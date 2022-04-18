The Eastern Shore of Virginia is rich in history. Often times, when we think about history, we think of books, landmarks, old documents or buildings. In actuality, history is all around us including just a few inches beneath the surface of the ground we walk on. This week, in the second of a two part series, Kelley visited with Tom Kellam as he shared the impact metal detecting has had for him, how anyone can get started as well as etiquette for metal detectorists.

