Shore Perspectives: Honoring and Remembering our fallen heroes on Memorial Day

By Kelley Gaskill

Memorial Day isn’t just the unofficial start of summer or a time to gather around the BBQ. It’s most importantly meant to honor and remember the men and women who gave their lives fighting for our freedom.

This week, Kelley visited with Shirley Burkhead Johnson and her son, Scott Johnson, as they remember Jerry C. Burkhead who was killed in the Vietnam War.

Today, we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice so we could live in freedom. Everyone is invited to a Memorial Day Remembrance at the Jerry C. Burkhead War Memorial in the Parksley Town Square beginning at 10 a.m.