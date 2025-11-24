Shore Perspectives: Hearts Unite with ESVA Freedom Starters as the Holiday Season of Giving Begins

By Kelley Gaskill

For 14 years, the ESVA Freedom Starters, through the support of our community, have turned the holiday season into a time of healing and hope for survivors of domestic violence. What began as a small effort to provide basic items like shampoo, toothpaste and toothbrushes, has grown into a cherished tradition across the Eastern Shore.

At the end of November, the ESVA Freedom Starters rallies neighbors, churches and local businesses to ensure survivors receive not only presents, but also the reminder that they are valued and supported.

As this year’s fundraising drive has just begun, Kelley visited with Melanie Moore as she shares the various ways we can contribute and help make a difference. It’s about more than gifts—it’s about restoring dignity and joy during a season that can feel isolating. Every gift delivers a message of resilience: no one walks alone, especially at Christmas.

For anyone who is in a situation of domestic violence, help is available confidentiality, 24/7, by calling the Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence hotline at 757-787-1329.