Shore Perspectives: Fiona Harper Shares How Her Family Finds and Offers Reminders of the Past

June 3, 2024
 |
Daily News Headlines
Fiona Harper

By Kelley Gaskill

People are curious. We love to find things and antiques are treasures waiting to be found. Antiques connect us to earlier times by acting as concrete reminders of the past. zSometimes people appreciate the work and craftsmanship that has gone into making an item. Other times, antiques hold memories and sentimental value.

Walk into any antique store and you’ll probably see at least one thing that harkens back to your childhood. That’s what happened when Kelley visited with Fiona  Harper at Shore Antiques and More in Exmore.

YMCA Summer Day Camps

Share this

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

June 3, 2024, 7:18 am
Overcast clouds
WSW
Overcast clouds
69°F
11 mph
Apparent: 70°F
Pressure: 1015 mb
Humidity: 91%
Winds: 11 mph WSW
Windgusts: 27 mph
UV-Index: 0.25
Sunrise: 5:42 am
Sunset: 8:20 pm
© 2024 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS

Hardee's Chicken Tender Platters
Chincoteague

Member of the

esva chamber