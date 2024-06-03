Shore Perspectives: Fiona Harper Shares How Her Family Finds and Offers Reminders of the Past

By Kelley Gaskill

People are curious. We love to find things and antiques are treasures waiting to be found. Antiques connect us to earlier times by acting as concrete reminders of the past. zSometimes people appreciate the work and craftsmanship that has gone into making an item. Other times, antiques hold memories and sentimental value.

Walk into any antique store and you’ll probably see at least one thing that harkens back to your childhood. That’s what happened when Kelley visited with Fiona Harper at Shore Antiques and More in Exmore.