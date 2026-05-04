SHORE PERSPECTIVES Family, Faith and Community Helping Erica Williams Through Her Cancer Journey

By Kelley Gaskill

They say it takes a village to raise a family but it also takes a village to help one through a storm.

Following a life-altering cancer diagnosis, Erica Williams and her family have leaned into a foundation of deep faith and unshakeable love to find hope in the face of uncertainty. It is a journey defined by raw honesty —where tears are shared as freely as laughter— and a community that refuses to let them walk alone.

Answering the call, the Atlantic Volunteer Fire Department is inviting our community for a Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser Friday, May 8th, to help with Erica’s recurring travel to Baltimore for treatments- proving that while the challenges are great, the spirit of Erica and those who love her is even greater.

This week, Kelley visited with Erica, her family, Captain Tony Montross and Jodi Vance with Atlantic Volunteer Fire Company as they shared part of their journey.