This week, Kelley visited with Melanie Parker as she invited the community to join the holiday efforts of ESVA Freedom Starters which helps people as they rebuild their lives after domestic abuse.

To join the holiday efforts of ESVA Freedom Starters, find them on Facebook where you’ll find their Angel tree, go fund me link and the wrapping volunteer schedule. Wrapping gifts will take place December 16 and 17 from 8 am-6pm and December 18 from 8am-noon. Send ESVA Freedom Starters a message and they will find a spot in the schedule for you.