Shore Perspectives: ES Native on the importance of never giving up

January 15, 2024
 |
Daily News Headlines
Willie Church

By Kelley Gaskill

Some of us know as children what we really want to do in life. Some of us discover along the way what brings us joy and fulfillment. Then life happens and sometimes we have to put the dream on hold for a while to pick back up later. This week, Kelley visited with musician Willie Church as he reflected on the journey from his home on the Eastern Shore as well as his musical journey from Blues to Gospel as he’s making a full circle back to the place and the performing he loves:

 

