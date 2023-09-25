SHORE PERSPECTIVES: David Rogers reflects on colorful lessons in life

September 25, 2023
 |
Daily News Headlines
David Rogers

By Kelley Gaskill

From a young age, we start to understand the world around us in terms of bad or good, black or white. In the first 5–10 years of life, we learn several primary colors that will help us navigate in the world. We get to know the colors of love, joy, hope, anger, sadness, and fear. We form opinions and make decisions based on our understanding of the world. As we go along, with all of the ups and downs, we discover more of life’s colors while learning lessons throughout the journey. The colors of life we learn throughout our journey represent how we see, interpret and interact with the world around us.

This week, Kelley visited with David Rogers as he shared some of the lessons learned through his colorful life.

Hertrich FOrd September

Listen Live!

WESR 103.3FM PLAY BUTTON
COASTAL COUNTRY PLAY BUTTON

Local Weather

September 25, 2023, 7:05 am
Mostly cloudy
N
Mostly cloudy
65°F
0 mph
real feel: 65°F
current pressure: 1015 mb
humidity: 92%
wind speed: 0 mph N
Windgusts: 18 mph
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:52 am
sunset: 6:56 pm
© 2023 Powered by OpenWeather
 

Visit our sponsors

FOLLOW US

OUR ADVERTISERS